Keith E. Ramker
(1943-2020)
On Saturday, August 1, 2020, Keith Edward Ramker, 77, of Leesburg, FL died at home after a 3 1/2 year battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.
Keith was born January 24, 1943 in Charles City, IA to Gerald and Mary (Meek) Ramker. He graduated from RRMR and attended the University of Iowa, studying accounting. He married Judy Wolf on April 8, 1967 and raised two daughters, Heather and Shannon.
His career creating turn-key golf courses sent him throughout the southeast living in Louisiana, Florida, and a long stay in Georgia. In 2009, he returned to Florida in sales for Florida Outdoor Equipment.
In his free time he enjoyed coaching his daughters in soccer and later became a busy soccer referee travelling the college and semi-pro circuits in north Georgia.
After his retirement he became a Master Gardner volunteering his time and talents at Discovery Gardens in Taveres, FL. He was awarded the Florida Lake County 2011 Outstanding Gardens Service award. His home yard was certified as a Florida friendly landscape after renovation and landscaping using native Florida plants creating a natural habitat for local wildlife.
Keith is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judy of Leesburg, FL; his children, Heather Ekstrom (Peter) of Sugar Hill, GA and Shannon Meister (Thomas) of Alpharetta, GA; five grandchildren Zackry, Anna, Elizabeth, Katherine, and Charlotte; step mother, Norma Ramker of Urbandale, IA; sisters Margery Wasicek of Mason City, IA, Linda Posekany of Sheffield, IA; brothers Tom Ramker (Diane) of Greene, IA, and Duane Ramker of Osage, IA and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by parents, Gerald and May (Meek) Ramker; grandparents Louis and Zula (Brown) Ramker, and John H. and Mary (Marzen) Meek; sister-in-law Beverly Ramker, brother-in-laws Dennis Wasicek and Gary Posekany.
