BELMOND-Keith E. Christenson, age 77, of Belmond, IA, a native of Thompson, IA died, Monday, April 11, 2022, in Belmond, IA, of natural causes. Public funeral service will be 1 P.M Saturday, at Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. Burial with full military honors provided by the Belmond Honor Guard in the Belmond Cemetery. Public visitation will be on Friday from 5-7 PM at the Andrews Funeral home in Belmond and will be from 1-2 PM. Saturday. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.