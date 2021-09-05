Keith Darryl Anderson
January 31, 1940-July 15, 2021
Keith Darryl Anderson, of Reno, Nev., passed away on July 15, 2021. He received hospice care through Circle of Life. Keith was born Jan. 31, 1940, to Lloyd and Loreen (Johnson) Anderson in Osage, Iowa. He spent his early years in Carpenter, Iowa. He was the oldest of three boys. His father passed away when Keith was 11 years old. He lived in many small towns in those early years as his mom was a country school teacher. The family finally settled in Rock Falls, Iowa, after Loreen remarried. Keith graduated from Rock Falls High School in 1958, and attended Mason City Junior College, in Mason City, Iowa, from 1958 to 1960. In 1961, he joined the U.S. Army and was part of the 25th Infantry Division stationed at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii. When he left the Army, he attended the University of Iowa. He married Linda Studer in January 1972, and they made their home in Mason City, Iowa. One daughter was born to this union, Amelia Rae.
Keith loved his family, but his next love was baseball. He started playing at the age of 11 for Little League and through high school. He continued after joining the Army, where he pitched for the Dragons, his unit's ball team. He continued playing softball in Mason City for many different teams, including Decker Sporting Goods and the Rose Bowl.
Keith held various jobs around the area but retired when he was diagnosed with myasthenia gravis in 1992, at the Iowa City VA Medical Center.
He is survived by wife, Linda, of Reno, Nev., his daughter, Amelia Anderson Calvert, and her husband, Travis, of Reno, Nev., and sisters-in-law Regina Studer, of Mason City, Iowa, Sharon Anderson, of Texas, and Cheri Anderson, of Colford, Kan., and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, David Anderson and Kent Anderson, and half-sister Loretta Adams, his parents Lloyd Anderson and Loreen During, and in-laws Maurice and Henrietta Studer, brothers-in-law Jerry Studer and Mike Adams, and step-father Frank During.
Keith was cremated at Walton's Funeral Home, Reno, Nev. Burial will be at a later date. No service will be held at this time.
