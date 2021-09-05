Keith Darryl Anderson, of Reno, Nev., passed away on July 15, 2021. He received hospice care through Circle of Life. Keith was born Jan. 31, 1940, to Lloyd and Loreen (Johnson) Anderson in Osage, Iowa. He spent his early years in Carpenter, Iowa. He was the oldest of three boys. His father passed away when Keith was 11 years old. He lived in many small towns in those early years as his mom was a country school teacher. The family finally settled in Rock Falls, Iowa, after Loreen remarried. Keith graduated from Rock Falls High School in 1958, and attended Mason City Junior College, in Mason City, Iowa, from 1958 to 1960. In 1961, he joined the U.S. Army and was part of the 25th Infantry Division stationed at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii. When he left the Army, he attended the University of Iowa. He married Linda Studer in January 1972, and they made their home in Mason City, Iowa. One daughter was born to this union, Amelia Rae.