Keith ‘Buz' Johnston

April 23, 1945-January 23, 2020
MASON CITY - Keith L. “Buz” Johnston, 74, of Mason City, died Thursday, January 23, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa, Mason City.
A Memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City where military honors will be provided by the Mason City Veterans. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.
Visitation with public viewing will be held Monday evening, January 27, 2020, from 5pm until 7 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel and will resume one hour prior to Buz's memorial service on Tuesday.
Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Buz's name in care of his family.
The son of Kenneth and Lavonne “Bonnie” (Anderson) Johnston, Keith Lee was born on April 23, 1945 in Spokane, Washington. At a young age Keith's family moved back to Iowa where he was raised in Mason City. Attending Mason City High School, he graduated among the class of 1963.
You have free articles remaining.
Following his graduation Buz enlisted in the United States Coast Guard where he served during the Vietnam conflict, including providing security for President Richard Nixon. Following his honorable discharge Buz relocated to Florida for a few years before returning to Mason City to work with his father at the family business, Ken's TV.
On March 20, 1977 Buz was united in marriage to Becky Pearce at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Mason City. Together they would be blessed with three children and 42 years of marriage.
An electrician by trade, Buz worked for many years at Alexander Battery, Wellborn, and Graham Manufacturing in Mason City prior to his retirement.
In earlier years he enjoyed taking his family camping on the weekends and listening to Paul Harvey. He was a true “Mr. Fix It” and was always tinkering around the house and in search of his next project. He enjoyed wrenching on cars and was particularly proud of his ‘77 Corvette Stingray.
Most of all Buz cherished the time spent with family. He delighted in family get-togethers for birthdays and holidays alike. He would light up the room with his charismatic smile and spent countless hours with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Those grateful in sharing in his life are his wife, Becky; children, Shawn (Brian, Sr.) Bohl, Mason City, Michael (Jen) Johnston, Mason City, and Keri Jacobs, Osage; grandchildren, BJ (Megan) Bohl, Cody (Desi) Bohl, Dalton (Emily) Bohl, Aunna Bohl, Lexi Bramley, Reagan Johnston, Evan Johnston, Rebeka Lawler, Xander Lantz, and Akiva Lantz; great grandchildren, Nevaeh, Wynston, Tiana, Genesis, Jaiden, and Austin Bohl; sister, Debra (Raymond) Quayle, Mason City; as well as extended family and friends.
Buz is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joyce Stevens; and brother in law, Craig Pearce.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA 50401
1:00PM
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA 50401
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.