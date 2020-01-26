Keith ‘Buz' Johnston

On March 20, 1977 Buz was united in marriage to Becky Pearce at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Mason City. Together they would be blessed with three children and 42 years of marriage.

An electrician by trade, Buz worked for many years at Alexander Battery, Wellborn, and Graham Manufacturing in Mason City prior to his retirement.

In earlier years he enjoyed taking his family camping on the weekends and listening to Paul Harvey. He was a true “Mr. Fix It” and was always tinkering around the house and in search of his next project. He enjoyed wrenching on cars and was particularly proud of his ‘77 Corvette Stingray.

Most of all Buz cherished the time spent with family. He delighted in family get-togethers for birthdays and holidays alike. He would light up the room with his charismatic smile and spent countless hours with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.