Keith ‘Buz' Johnston
0 comments

Keith ‘Buz' Johnston

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Keith Johnston

April 23, 1945-January 23, 2020

MASON CITY - Keith L. “Buz” Johnston, 74, of Mason City, died Thursday, January 23, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa, Mason City.

A Memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City where military honors will be provided by the Mason City Veterans. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation with public viewing will be held Monday evening, January 27, 2020, from 5pm until 7 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel and will resume one hour prior to Buz's memorial service on Tuesday.

Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Buz's name in care of his family.

The son of Kenneth and Lavonne “Bonnie” (Anderson) Johnston, Keith Lee was born on April 23, 1945 in Spokane, Washington. At a young age Keith's family moved back to Iowa where he was raised in Mason City. Attending Mason City High School, he graduated among the class of 1963.

Following his graduation Buz enlisted in the United States Coast Guard where he served during the Vietnam conflict, including providing security for President Richard Nixon. Following his honorable discharge Buz relocated to Florida for a few years before returning to Mason City to work with his father at the family business, Ken's TV.

On March 20, 1977 Buz was united in marriage to Becky Pearce at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Mason City. Together they would be blessed with three children and 42 years of marriage.

An electrician by trade, Buz worked for many years at Alexander Battery, Wellborn, and Graham Manufacturing in Mason City prior to his retirement.

In earlier years he enjoyed taking his family camping on the weekends and listening to Paul Harvey. He was a true “Mr. Fix It” and was always tinkering around the house and in search of his next project. He enjoyed wrenching on cars and was particularly proud of his ‘77 Corvette Stingray.

Most of all Buz cherished the time spent with family. He delighted in family get-togethers for birthdays and holidays alike. He would light up the room with his charismatic smile and spent countless hours with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Those grateful in sharing in his life are his wife, Becky; children, Shawn (Brian, Sr.) Bohl, Mason City, Michael (Jen) Johnston, Mason City, and Keri Jacobs, Osage; grandchildren, BJ (Megan) Bohl, Cody (Desi) Bohl, Dalton (Emily) Bohl, Aunna Bohl, Lexi Bramley, Reagan Johnston, Evan Johnston, Rebeka Lawler, Xander Lantz, and Akiva Lantz; great grandchildren, Nevaeh, Wynston, Tiana, Genesis, Jaiden, and Austin Bohl; sister, Debra (Raymond) Quayle, Mason City; as well as extended family and friends.

Buz is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joyce Stevens; and brother in law, Craig Pearce.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

To send flowers to the family of Keith Johnston, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 27
Visitation
Monday, January 27, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA 50401
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Keith's Visitation begins.
Jan 28
Memorial Service
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
1:00PM
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA 50401
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Keith's Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News