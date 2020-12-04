Keith Betts

November 23, 1946-December 1, 2020

Mason City - Our dad, Keith Betts, 74, of Mason City, Iowa passed away on 1. December, 2020- in our care, along with incredible support from Hospice.

As his health declined, his patience with himself and with others did, too. However, he maintained his commitment to family. Behind his brusque demeanor, was a protective family man who expressed his heart through unconventional actions. We were the recipients of his gifts, in both tangible and intangible forms, like receiving a card and grocery store gift certificate to "fill up your basket" for May Day, or being supportive and stoic, when we couldn't, after a pet dog or friend died. He joined many camping and fishing outings with us, and always treated his near and dear to a plethora of meals over many years.