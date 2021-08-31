Kay Gordon

November 6, 1938-August 23, 2021

BRITT-Kay Gordon, 82, of Britt, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021 at the Hancock County Health System in Britt.

Funeral service for Kay Gordon will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, August 27, 2021 at First Lutheran Church, 70 5th Avenue Northwest in Britt with Pastor Anna Wolf officiating.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt and continue one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Friday.

Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Kay Ann (Curran) Gordon, daughter of Harold and Florence (Robison) Curran, was born November 6, 1938, on the family farm northeast of Lu Verne, Iowa. Kay attended Corwith High School and graduated with the class of 1957.

Kay was united in marriage with Charles Gordon on May 13, 1960, at the Lutheran Church in Britt. The couple made their home in Britt. To this union one daughter, Lisa was born.