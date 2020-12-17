Kay Davis Cunningham

Kay cherished the time spent with her family and joyfully watched them grow to include grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her favorite thing to do was going for coffee frequently to socialize and visit with her mother and sisters in the earlier years. She looked forward to her daily shopping/lunch outings with her daughter Marilyn and was very appreciative of the care Marilyn and her son Christopher provided her over the years. In the past couple of years Kay very much enjoyed visits from her daughters and the ice cream sundaes and diet coke they always brought her.