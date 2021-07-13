Kay A. Leet

December 21, 1938-June 30, 2021

MASON CITY-Kay A. Leet, 82, of Mason City, died on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church, 119 South Georgia, with Rev. Carol Kress officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be held in the Grandview Cemetery, Fayette, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church in memory of Kay A. Leet.

Kay was born December 21, 1938, to Charles and Mildred Whitney of Garner, Iowa. She grew up in Garner and graduated from Garner High School. Kay was a graduate of Iowa State Teachers College which is also where she met her husband.

Celebrating 61 years of marriage recently, Kay married Richard (Dick) Eugene Leet June 26, 1960, at the United Methodist Church in Garner.