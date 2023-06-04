MASON CITY-Kay A. Backhaus, 83, of Mason City, died on June 2, 2023, at the Good Shepherd Health Center. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave with Pastor Dan Dahl officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Major Erickson Funeral Home. Interment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Kay Backhaus.