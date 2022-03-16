August 24, 1943-March 13, 2022

MANLY-Kathy S. Watson, 78, of Manly, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2022, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A Funeral Service will be held 10:00 am on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 428 W. Walnut St., Manly with Pastor Linda Johnson Prestholt and Rev. Jake Dunne officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation with viewing will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday March 18, 2022, at Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 E. Spring Street, Manly. A Scriptural Wake service will be held at 6:30 pm.

The daughter of John “Jack” and Kathryn “Maureen” (O'Brien) Mensch, Kathryn Sue was born on August 24, 1943, in Mason City. She was one of five children in the Mensch family and attended Newman Catholic High School, graduating in 1962. Kathy then furthered her education at NIACC and the University of Northern Iowa where she earned a degree in teaching and library science.

On August 23, 1969, a day before her 26th birthday, Kathy was united in marriage to Gene Watson in Waterloo. They resided in Waterloo for a few years before Gene was offered a position in the Federal government in Washington DC, which brought them to settle in Maryland via Virginia. In 1972 Kathy and Gene started their family when they welcomed their daughter, Linda, into their home following the death of her parents. Later they would be blessed with two children, William and Patricia. Kathy and Gene enjoyed many fond years in the DC Metro Area before relocating back to Iowa following their retirement.

In her free time Kathy found joy in needlework and reading and was a past member of the Embroiders Guild of America and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was able to achieve her dream of owning a small mom and pop stich shop in Manly called “All In Stitches”.

She was a faithful and devoted member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manly and was active within in the church including teaching CCD classes for many years as well as Vacation Bible School at Bolan Lutheran Church.

Those grateful in sharing in her life are her husband, Gene; children, William (Judy) Watson, and Patricia (Kevin) Bruning; grandchildren, Jackie, Michelle, Taylor (Bruning), Jennifer, Sarah, John (Watson) and sisters, Anne Muehlstedt and Jean Wellsford; as well as her nieces, nephews, extended family members and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Maureen; brothers, Tom and Jerry Mensch; and daughter, Linda Watson.

In lieu of flowers we would like to request donations to Manly Senior Center where Kathy volunteered and enjoyed many days of dominos, cards, good conversation, fellowship and lunches.

Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 E. Springs St., Manly. (641)454-2210. ColonialChapels.com