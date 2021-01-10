Kathy Jean Petersburg
May 3, 1960-January 8, 2021
Clear Lake-Kathy Jean Petersburg, age 60, passed away peacefully Friday, January 8th, 2021 with family by her side at the MercyOne Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City, Iowa.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Burial of Kathy's ashes will be in Beaver Creek Cemetery, rural Joice, Iowa near her parents Donald and Eunice Petersburg, infant brother Jerry, and her sister-in-law Lorna.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Beaver Creek Cemetery for maintenance purposes, c/o Jerry Fjeld, 3770 Bluebill Avenue, Joice, IA 50446; MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, 232-2nd St. SE, Mason City, IA 50401; or to One Vision, 1200 N. 9th St. W. Clear Lake, IA 50428 or https://www.onevision.org/get_involved/donate/
Schott Funeral Homes, Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. in Lake Mills is assisting Kathy's family with arrangements.
Kathy Jean Petersburg was born to Donald and Eunice (Larson) Petersburg on May 3, 1960, in Forest City, Iowa. After their deaths, Doug and the late Lorna Petersburg became her legal guardians.
Kathy was born with Down Syndrome. Her parents were advised that she may never read or write, but Kathy proved them wrong, mastering both. She loved to sing and dance. Kathy and her dad could often be heard singing duets of "You Are My Sunshine" and "Let Me Call You Sweetheart". She truly brought joy to everyone she met.Kathy attended school in Lake Mills, Iowa. She lived and worked in Austin, Minnesota, before moving to Opportunity Village (now One Vision) in Clear Lake, Iowa. Kathy was active in that community, working at the Village Store and playing in the bell choir.
For Kathy's 40th birthday, she and her family traveled to Disneyworld to celebrate. Everyone wore pins (made by Lorna) with Kathy's picture on it. Kathy's mom and aunt Wilma went on the trip as well
Kathy loved music, games, dancing, family and her friends. She enjoyed trips to play bingo with Lorna, especially when she won. She loved to tease her brothers about who was her #1 sweetheart - one she would call her "favoritest", one her "bestest" and one her "mostest".
Kathy is survived by her siblings, Doug Petersburg, Dan (Linda) Petersburg, Ray (Sharon) Petersburg and Julie (Gregg) Groepper. Kathy is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, infant brother and her special guardian, Lorna Petersburg.
