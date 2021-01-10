Kathy Jean Petersburg

Kathy was born with Down Syndrome. Her parents were advised that she may never read or write, but Kathy proved them wrong, mastering both. She loved to sing and dance. Kathy and her dad could often be heard singing duets of "You Are My Sunshine" and "Let Me Call You Sweetheart". She truly brought joy to everyone she met.Kathy attended school in Lake Mills, Iowa. She lived and worked in Austin, Minnesota, before moving to Opportunity Village (now One Vision) in Clear Lake, Iowa. Kathy was active in that community, working at the Village Store and playing in the bell choir.