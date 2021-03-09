Kathy Ann Walker

October 23, 1954-February 28, 2021

FOREST CITY-Kathy Ann Walker, 66 of rural Forest City, died Sunday, February 28, 2021 at her home with her family by her side. Upon her wishes she was cremated and a Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Kathy's family in her name.

Kathy Ann Walker was born October 23, 1954 in Iowa Falls, Iowa she was the daughter of Raymond and Geraldine Riley. She attended school in Iowa Falls and graduated in 1973. She continued her studies at La James Cosmetology school in Mason City, IA.

She was married to Dean A. Walker on September 23, 1987 and resided in rural Forest City. Kathy could always be found outside enjoying all the outdoor activities and being in her flower gardens. She always enjoyed spending days with her family and friends. She was always hunting for the next treasure for her crafting projects. Kathy's love of cats and other animals will never be forgotten.