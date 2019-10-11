Kathy Ann Baxter
August 22, 1955 - October 8, 2019
Kathy Ann Baxter, 64 of 700 South ST., Plymouth joined her Lord, Tuesday afternoon, October 8, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, October 14, 2019 at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd ST. SE, Mason City, Iowa. Officiating will be Rev. Adam Tyler of the Calvary Christian Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Interment will be in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.
Kathy Ann was the daughter of Emil F. and Margurita T. Lynch, and was born on August 22, 1955. She graduated on November 3, 1977 in Phoenix, AZ. She was employed over the years by various health care facilities and also did factory work at Minnesota Rubber, Honeywell, and Diversified Fasteners. She was married to Robert Baxter at the Little Brown Church in Nashua 18 years ago.
Kathy enjoyed nurturing her flowers, bird watching, and going to the casino with her girlfriends. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband Robert, was a loving mother and grandmother to Michele L. Mohring, and Keith and his wife Holly Messenger, two step daughters Merrily (John) Easter and Angelic Andrade, Grandchildren, Alyssa and Kaitlin Mohring, Harper Messenger, Nick and Doug Andrade, Great Grandchildren Riley and Dominic Marinero, her Father-in-law Dirk Abels, along with her twin sister Jeanie Dixon, brothers Jerry (Karen) Lynch, Larry (Pat) Lynch, her sister-in-law Marlyn (Kevin) Lehrman and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are with Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes
