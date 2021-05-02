Kathryn S. Jones

April 20, 1941-March 29, 2021

MASON CITY-Kathryn S. Jones, 79, of Mason City, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center - North Iowa. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 100 South Pierce, with Rev. Paul Collier officiating. Memorials may be directed to the family of Kathryn Jones. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Kathy was born on April 20, 1941 in Mason City to parents August Ernest and Edith Louise Folkmann. She resided with her family in Clear Lake and was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church. She graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1959 during which time she was active in music and the church

She attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, and then transferred to Mason City Junior College (now NIACC) earning an associate's degree.

After college she moved to Silver Spring, Maryland, where she worked at the University of Maryland, and later at the National Geographic Society in Washington, DC, in the research department.