July 31, 1973-October 17, 2019
MASON CITY --- Kathryn (Hanson) Mills died October 17, 2019 at age 46 years old from metastatic breast cancer at the North Iowa Inpatient Unit Mason City. A funeral service is scheduled at First Lutheran Church on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastors Burton Everist and John W. Gannett officiating. A visitation will take place Tuesday evening from 4-7:00 p.m. at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home in Northwood. Burial will be at Sunset Rest.
She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith.
She was an avid reader, bakerook, loved movies, and an unlikely sports mom. GO N-K VIKINGS!!
She graduated from St. Ansgar High School in 1992, Waldorf College in 1994 and Luther College in 1996 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Work.
She worked at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice as a bereavement coordinator for 16 years until health changes had her spending time at home.
She and her husband, Chad, were married 18 years.
He has been a great caregiver.
She is also survived by her sons at home, Tyler and Justin.
She is survived by her: mom, Gwenyth Hanson of St. Ansgar; brothers, Kevin Hanson and kids of Osage, Cameron and Steph Hanson and kids of Charles City; father and mother-in-law, Bob and Judale Mills of Northwood; brother-in-law Toby and kids of Rudd; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her: father, Harvey Hanson; maternal grandparents, Harry and Evelyn (Sime) Hillman of Northwood; and paternal grandparents, Carl and Thelma (Rohne) Hanson of Northwood.
Memorials can be given to Northwood Public Library, First Lutheran Church of Northwood, or Iowa Public Television.
A special thanks to everyone who provided support, a listening ear, meal, or any other kindness.
My family won't forget it.
Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood, 641-324-1121, www.schroederandsites.com
