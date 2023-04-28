Kathryn Marie Frazier

October 29, 1959-April 20, 2023

On Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 11:00 PM Ms. Kathryn Marie Frazier (Starbuck) of Lee's Summit, Missouri passed away surrounded by family in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kathryn's story started Thursday, October 29, 1959, at 1:50 AM in Placerville, California when she was born to Faith Ann Starbuck (Kay) and Leonard Milton Starbuck. As the sixth child, she was the baby of the family until her little sister was born in 1963. When she was a little girl, the family moved to Orchard, Iowa, where she attended school in Osage with her siblings.

As a child, she loved fishing on the railroad trestle in Orchard and would often regale her family with her story of escaping a train. Kathryn was an excellent seamstress, babysitter of her nieces and nephews, and baker, and she had a very strong work ethic, making every penny count. Her first job was at the Osage nursing home, where she would often walk the railroad tracks back and forth until she saved up enough money to purchase her first car. On many occasions, she talked about how much she loved her (cherry red) 1965 Chevy Impala.

She helped with the house after her mother's passing and talked about how much her mother, Faith and brother, Raymond, meant to her, although they were taken far too early. When she was young, her older siblings watched out for her and their little sister, Karen. Her sister, Darlene and her husband, George, would take Kathryn and Karen on outings and adventures as much as they could. They even once woke up in the middle of a campground road (by accident) due to one of their adventures!

Kathryn had two children, Angela and David, and lived in Lee's Summit, MO. Eventually, she moved her children back to Iowa. Many years passed when she was blessed with another daughter, Rachel Curl, and they lived in Rudd, IA.

In the early 1990's she accepted a manager position at a local pizza restaurant. After a short time, she took a leap of faith for her children and became an entrepreneur. She purchased ‘Pizza by the Piece of the Pie' in Southbridge Mall. She also started ‘The Snack Depot' and ‘Starbucks Bistro and Pub' in Mason City. She was successful for many years due to her strong work ethic and long work hours.

With the frequent moves between Iowa, Missouri, and Oklahoma, Kathryn decided to spend her retirement years with her three children and five grandchildren. She and Rachel moved to Missouri to be closer to her other children. She eventually settled at University Health (Lakewood) for pre-retirement and was loved and adored by many. Her ‘work family' enjoyed her delicious coffee, fancy drinks, and thoughtful conversations. Her time was happily spent crocheting blankets for new babies and her family. She also enjoyed history and finding out about the origins of the Starbuck name and settlement in Nantucket Island. When she wasn't crocheting, she was baking cookies, waffle cones and trying out new breads. Any extra time she had, she loved spending it with her precious grandchildren.

Kathryn was looking forward to her future plans, including a visit to the Amana Colonies with her sister and good friend, and often thought about how she wanted to visit Maine. She planned to make cookies with her granddaughter, Adelyn, as soon as she got better.

She is survived by her children: Rachel Curl (31), David Frazier (41), Angela Sartin (43) and Stephen (son-in-law); five grandchildren: Owen (13), Evan (12), Maddox (12), Molly (11) and Adelyn (5); siblings: Darlene (George) Herman, Carolyn (Mike) Neis, Barbara Starbuck and Karen Starbuck. She was preceded by death by parents: Faith and Leonard; siblings: Raymond Starbuck and Dennis Starbuck.

Services: On Saturday, April 29, 2023, we will honor Kathryn with a funeral at Champion Funeral Home (702 State Street, Osage, IA 50401) with a family greeting beginning at 10:00 AM and services following at 11:00 AM. A procession will immediately follow to Oakwood Cemetery (Floyd, IA) where she will be laid to rest alongside her beloved brother (Raymond) and parents (Faith and Leonard). Please join us for a celebration of life directly following the burial at the American Legion (309 Center Street, Orchard, IA 50460); food will be served.