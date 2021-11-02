Kathryn M. Olson

February 5, 1933-October 29, 2021

FOREST CITY-Kathryn M. Olson, 88, of Forest City died Friday, October 29, 2021 at Concord Care Center in Garner.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Rev. Rod Hopp officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery. Masks are encouraged.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

Memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Forest City Ambulance or Waldorf University. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Kathryn Mardel Olson, the daughter of Harry and Maccine (Perkins) Lovik, was born February 5, 1933 in Glennville, MN. The family lived on several farms in the north Iowa area. Kathryn graduated from Thompson High School and worked briefly as a nurse's aide at Forest City Municipal Hospital. She attended Minneapolis General Hospital and earned her RN degree in 1955. Kathryn worked as an RN in the Forest City Schools, the Forest City Municipal Hospital and in Student Health Services at Waldorf College. On September 30, 1955 she was married to Donald D. Olson at Bethany Lutheran Church in Thompson. They made their home in Forest City where they raised their family. Kathryn enjoyed flower gardening, knitting, golfing and playing bridge. She especially enjoyed attending the church and school activities of her children and grandchildren as well as visiting with friends and family over a cup of coffee.

She loved the fellowship of her Immanuel Lutheran Church relationships including attending Bible studies, Circle, teaching Sunday school and VBS and the Prayer Shawl group.

Kathryn is survived by her daughter, Nancy Olson of Champlin, MN; son, Paul (Tara) Olson of Omaha, NE; grandchildren, Chet (Samantha) Anderson of Indianola, Abby Olson of Des Moines, Emily Olson of Los Angeles, CA; a brother, Ronald (Jill) Lovik of Naperville, IL; several nieces and nephews as well as special friends in Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; and a brother, Gary Lovik.

