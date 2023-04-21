Kathryn “Katie” Lucille Lindsay
April 18, 2023
CLEAR LAKE-Kathryn “Katie” Lucille Lindsay 95, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the Clear Lake United Methodist Church, 508 2nd Ave. North, Clear Lake, with Rev. Sylvester Holima officiating. Inurnment will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, Iowa, later date. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be directed to the Clear Lake Methodist Church or Planned Parenthood Action Fund in Katie's memory. View online memorial at www.colonialchapels.com
Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave North Clear Lake, 641-357-2193