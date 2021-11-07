Kathryn “Kae” Ann Colville

December 6, 1922-October 30, 2021

MASON CITY-Kathryn “Kae” Ann Colville, age 98, died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at her daughter's home in Marshalltown, IA.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, Nov. 10th at the Wesley United Methodist Church, 1405 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Mason City, IA. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 9th from 4:00-6:00 PM at Wesley United Methodist Church.

Memorials may be given to Wesley United Methodist Church or the Education Foundation of Mason City for the Willis B. Colville Scholarship Fund.

Kae was born Dec. 6, 1922 in Wellsburg, IA to Henry and Mabel (Ashing) Luwe. She graduated from Wellsburg High School class of 1940. For three of her four years at WHS, Kae's basketball team appeared in the state tournament. Kae was extremely proud and honored to be awarded 5th team All-State her senior year.

Kae graduated from Iowa State Teachers College class of 1942 where she was named one of the Old Gold Beauty Queens. After graduating she taught for a year in Newhall, IA. She then moved to Washington D.C. to work as a secretary for the State Department.

It was in college that she met her husband Willis B. Colville. The couple married on Dec. 24, 1943 in Wellsburg, IA while Willis was on military leave. Eventually she and Willis moved to Mason City, IA where they raised their three children.

Kae was an entrepreneur and went on to start her own preschool, Mother Goose, in Mason City, IA where she taught for 17 years. After retiring from teaching, she owned and operated the Mason City Diet Center franchise.

As an active member of Wesley United Methodist Church, Kae volunteered in all capacities. She also sang in the church choir and taught Sunday School for a number of years. Kae loved to study the Bible and visited towns throughout Iowa to talk with United Methodist Women.

Kae loved reading, calligraphy, and volunteering. Kae was active throughout the community and volunteered with the Nature and Art Centers of Mason City. She also enjoyed time with her friends in the “sewing club.”

In her later years, Kae dedicated her life to her family. She loved having tea parties with her grandchildren and taking them to the Mason City Public Library. Kae served her God, her community, and her family with unconditional love.

Kathryn is survived by her daughter, Jonna L. Wagar and her husband, Wayne, of Marshalltown, IA; two sons, William G. Colville and his wife, Virginia, of Colfax, and Robert C. Colville and his wife, Deborah, of Mason City; grandchildren Melinda L. Wagar-Mallié and her husband, André, Amy A. Wagar-Newton and her husband, Peter, Benjamin J.S. Wagar, Felice N. Anthony-Thomas and her husband, Mark, Ellen M. Colville, Carly A. Colville, Willa D. Colville, John C. Colville, Jillian S. Colville, Alyssa L. Colville, Tammie L. Venne, Heather M. Monaghan, and Jeremiah Culp; great-grandchildren André Mallié, Austin Mallié, Amanda Mallié, Molly Newton, William Newton, Tyce Thomas, Sloan Thomas, Isabella Venne, Emma Venne, Laina Monaghan, McKenzie Culp, Autumn Culp, Peyton Culp, and Kailee Culp; sister-in-law Bertha Jepsen.

Kathryn is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Willis B. Colville; granddaughter, Lauren K. Colville; brothers, Vinson M. Luwe and Leland D. Luwe; brothers-in-law Myron V. Jepsen and 1st Lieutenant John D. Colville; sisters-in-law Alyce B. Luwe and Gladys M. Luwe.

Arrangements are being handled by Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401; 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.