Kathleen (Kay) Artes
August 26, 1920 - January 28, 2020
Britt, Iowa - Kathleen (Kay) Artes, 99, of Britt, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Grand Haven Retirement Community in Eldridge, Iowa.
Funeral services for Kathleen Artes will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at First Lutheran Church, 70 5th Avenue North West in Britt with Pastor Willie Rosin officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.
Visitation will be held beginning at 9:30 AM until time of the service at the church on Saturday.
Kathleen Mary Arends was born August 26, 1920, the daughter of Esther and Grover Arends. Kay graduated from Iowa Falls High School in 1938. She was united in marriage to Robert (Bob) Artes on June 22, 1941 in Iowa Falls. Bob took Kay on what he considered a very romantic honeymoon to White Fish Lake, Minnesota. It was there he introduced his blushing bride to his love for fishing. Needless to say it wasn't long and Kay became “hooked” on their mutual hobby!
In November of 1942, Bob was called to duty in the Army Air Force. He served more than three years in England leaving Kay and their newborn son at home in Iowa. Upon his return they moved to Britt, Iowa where they built a home in 1948.
Kay was above all things a happy and content lady. She loved her three children with unwavering support. They always teased her because they were given “special names.” Tom, the oldest, was her “First Little Miracle.” Carol, the only girl, had the lovely nickname of “My Bossy Beauty!” And the baby of the family, Jim, alias Chummer, had the distinguished moniker of “My Pretty One!” Her children could never win the battle of trying to trick mom into saying she loved one of them more than the other two. It was always, “I love you all the same!”
Friends, faith, and fun sums up this beautiful mother and wife. She cherished her friendships with numerous couples and ladies. She belonged to various organizations, book clubs, and much more that kept her busy. She had a strong faith that guided her life. Having fun on fishing trips with Bob, traveling to many parts of the world, hitting the golf course on a regular basis, and never missing an episode of Wheel of Fortune or Jeopardy were a few of her favorite things. A well-known secret to her longevity would have to be her daily cocktail of Black Velvet and Sprite.
Kay is survived by her three children: Tom Artes (Carol), Carol Haugland (Larry), and Jim Artes (Monica); grandchildren: Kristie, Jason, Shanna, Ashley, Jordan, Meghann, Katie and Erin; great-grandchildren: Dianna, Alexandra, Cassandra, Andrew, Robert, Abby, Sean, Emma, Tate, Jake, Millie, Talvi, Primrose, Aiden, and Alaina; and half-sister: Jo Schroeder.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kay's name may be made to the First Lutheran Church in Britt.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839.
