Kathleen (Kay) Artes

Kay was above all things a happy and content lady. She loved her three children with unwavering support. They always teased her because they were given “special names.” Tom, the oldest, was her “First Little Miracle.” Carol, the only girl, had the lovely nickname of “My Bossy Beauty!” And the baby of the family, Jim, alias Chummer, had the distinguished moniker of “My Pretty One!” Her children could never win the battle of trying to trick mom into saying she loved one of them more than the other two. It was always, “I love you all the same!”

Friends, faith, and fun sums up this beautiful mother and wife. She cherished her friendships with numerous couples and ladies. She belonged to various organizations, book clubs, and much more that kept her busy. She had a strong faith that guided her life. Having fun on fishing trips with Bob, traveling to many parts of the world, hitting the golf course on a regular basis, and never missing an episode of Wheel of Fortune or Jeopardy were a few of her favorite things. A well-known secret to her longevity would have to be her daily cocktail of Black Velvet and Sprite.