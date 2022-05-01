Kathleen I. Thompson

May 13, 1938-April 27, 2022

MASON CITY-Kathleen I. Thompson, 83 of Mason City, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 North Adams. Memorials may be directed to the family of Kathy Thompson. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Kathy was born on May 13, 1938, to Dale and Darline O'Donnell in Omaha, Nebraska. On February 9, 1955, she married Gary Thompson.

From their union, two sons and daughter were born, Gary Thompson, Jr., Steven Thompson and Sherri Ehlers. The family resided in Lincoln, Nebraska before moving to Mason City in 1976.

Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Dale O'Donnell; her mother, Darline O'Donnell-Dopps; her husband, Gary Thompson Sr.; her infant son, Steven Thompson; her brother, Ted O'Donnell; and her sister, Mary

O'Donnell.

Kathy is survived by her son, Gary (Debbie) Thompson, Jr.; her daughter, Sherri (Bruce) Ehlers; her grandson, Jeff (Jennifer) Thompson; her granddaughters, April (Tony) Wagner, Heather (Shaun) Bonner and Kristelyn (Cruz) Gilberto Trujillo-Ramos; her great-grandsons, Cristian Thompson, Harlee Trujillo, Jackson Bonner, Jordan Bonner and William Wagner; her great-granddaughters, Carlee Thompson, Hannah Trujillo, Haelynn Trujillo and Katherine Wagner; and her very special friend, Dave Balek.

She was a beautiful woman of God who lived simply, laughed often and loved deeply. We will miss you dearly, but your strength, grace and faith will carry us through all of our days. Spread your wings in his glorious kingdom and suffer no more. We love you and it's all going to be ok, we're going to be ok.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401,