Kathleen Ann “Kathy” Murphy

February 7, 1951 - July 4, 2020

Kathleen Ann “Kathy” Murphy, 69, of Mason City, IA and formerly of Delano, MN passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on July 4, 2020.

A Memorial Service to honor Kathy will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA with Chaplain Art Zewert of MercyOne North Iowa Hospice officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.

The family suggests memorials be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

Kathleen Ann Racette was born February 7, 1951, the daughter of Henry and Geraldine (Engels) Racette. Graduating from Delano Senior High in 1969, Kathy worked most of her life in customer service. On August 21, 1971 Kathy married Dennis Sturman in Delano, MN. The couple was blessed with four children, Sally, Mike, Steve and Thomas. Dennis passed away on July 7, 2005. Kathy later married Lowell Murphy on June 28, 2009, and two families became one.