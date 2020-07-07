Kathleen Ann “Kathy” Murphy
February 7, 1951 - July 4, 2020
Kathleen Ann “Kathy” Murphy, 69, of Mason City, IA and formerly of Delano, MN passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on July 4, 2020.
A Memorial Service to honor Kathy will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA with Chaplain Art Zewert of MercyOne North Iowa Hospice officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.
The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.
The family suggests memorials be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.
Kathleen Ann Racette was born February 7, 1951, the daughter of Henry and Geraldine (Engels) Racette. Graduating from Delano Senior High in 1969, Kathy worked most of her life in customer service. On August 21, 1971 Kathy married Dennis Sturman in Delano, MN. The couple was blessed with four children, Sally, Mike, Steve and Thomas. Dennis passed away on July 7, 2005. Kathy later married Lowell Murphy on June 28, 2009, and two families became one.
Kathy was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and a friend to everyone she met. Her happiest moments were spending time with her beloved grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 11 years, Lowell; her children, Sally (Troy) Battig, Mike (Melanie) Sturman, Steve (Nancee Nystrom) Sturman, Thomas Sturman and Bob Murphy; her beloved grandchildren, Austin (Annie Breen) Battig and Logan Battig; Oliver, Ethan and Adisyn Sturman; and Megan, Kathryn and Madeline Sturman; siblings, Dick (Marti) Racette, Larry (Cindy) Racette, Vicki Racette, and Scott Bryan; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry Racette and Geraldine Bryan; and first husband, Dennis Sturman.
Cancer is so limited… It cannot cripple love, it cannot shatter hope, it cannot corrode faith, it cannot eat away peace, it cannot kill friendship, it cannot shut out memories, it cannot silence courage, it cannot invade the soul, it cannot reduce eternal life, it cannot quench the spirit, it cannot lessen the power of resurrection.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, Iowa. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.