Kathleen A. Kelly
November 23, 1966-July 27, 2022
Kathleen A. Kelly, 55, of Mason City passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Epiphany Parish – St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mason City with Rev. Jake Dunne officiating.
A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City. www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.