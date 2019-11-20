Kathleen A. Hoffmann
August 26, 1969 - November 19, 2019
MASON CITY: Kathleen A. Hoffmann, 50, of Mason City, died on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Friday, November 22, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N Pennsylvania Ave. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Interment will be held at Elmwood Cemetery, Renwick, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the family of Kathleen Hoffmann. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Kathleen A Hoffmann was born on August 26, 1969, in Bristol, Pennsylvania to parents Arthur and Patricia (McCafferty) Johnson. Arthur later remarried to Linda Bauder. At a young age Kathleen moved to Ames where she graduated from Ames High School. Following her graduation, she attended Des Moines Area Community College. On May 1, 1991 she was united in Marriage to Gary Hoffmann. Following her marriage Kathleen and her husband moved to Mason City. While in Mason City Kathleen ran a daycare for 18 years and after that she went to work at the Heritage Care and Rehabilitation Center as a Dietary Aide for six years, a job she truly enjoyed.
You have free articles remaining.
Kathleen will always be remembered for having a loving heart and a willingness to help others. She was a loving mother to not just her children but to anyone that was in need. She also was involved with the Boy Scouts of American as well as Alcoholics Anonymous and loved her role with both organizations.
Kathleen is survived by her husband: Gary; children: Zack, Patrick, Timothy (Hannah) Hoffmann and Joseph (Kyrie) Youde; stepmother: Linda Bauder; siblings: Russ, Kelly, Karl, Craig and Nick Johnson; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father: Arthur Johnson; father in-law: Donald Hoffmann; brother in-law: Craig Porter.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.