Katherine M. Spilman Deetz
(1950-2020)
Katherine “Kay” Mary Spilman Deetz, 69 of Mason City died, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Mercy One Hospital in Mason City.
Kay was a long-time resident of Forest City, IA, but due to complications from Parkinson's Disease, she most recently was a resident of a local care facility.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, July 20, 2020 at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd ST SE. Mason City. Officiating will be Pastor Richard Chinander. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Those attending are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing. Interment will be in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.
Kay was born on July 31, 1950 at Elma, Iowa the daughter of Brice and Carmella (Groesbeck) Stevenson. She graduated high school from Mason City and then earned her CNA from NIACC. For many years she was a caregiver at Krysalis in Forest City. She was married to Dale Wayne Spilman whom she will be buried next to. Her enjoyment came from spending time with her grandchildren, baking for family, watching soap operas, game shows and any ghost stories on television. Kay also connected with her children often on the phone. She looked forward to her trips through Wisconsin to enjoy the fall foliage.
Kay leaves behind her children Wendy and husband Jeff Chinander, Mary and husband Tony Behrens all of Mason City; Betsy and husband Jesse Tibodeau, of Marion, Iowa; step-children Nathan and wife Dana Deetz, of Rochester MN; Holly and husband David Compton, of Waco TX; two sisters Patty and Gail Stevenson, five grandchildren Nicole Loge, Ashley Rogers(Seth Rogers), Colton Tibodeau(Kaleigh Guge), Corey Behrens, and Caitlyn Tibodeau, two Great Grandchildren Jayden Loge and Chanel Walker, six step-Grandchildren and thirteen step-Great Grandchildren.
Those planning on an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the Michael J. Fox foundation for Parkinson's disease.
Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676, www.Fullertonfh.com, Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes.
