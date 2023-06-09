Katherine "Kay" E. Engstrom

March 7, 1929-June 3, 2023

MASON CITY-Katherine "Kay" E. Engstrom, 94, of Mason City, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Good Shepherd Health Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Monday, June 12, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church, 119 South Georgia Ave., with the Rev. Judy Eilders officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 A.M. on Monday at the church. Memorials maybe directed to the First United Methodist Church.

Kay was born March 7, 1929, the daughter of Alvin and Beatrice (Campbell) Engstrom in Renwick, Iowa. Kay attended and graduated from Renwick High School. She went on to graduate from the Iowa State Teachers College.

With her love for children and her passion to teach she began a career mentoring children. She began in Rolfe, Iowa, on to New Mexico, returning to Buffalo Center for three years before settling in Mason City where she taught for 28 years retiring in 1990.

Kay was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church, church circle, Christian Women, PEO, NEA, ISEA, and former member of the University Women.

Kay loved to travel and see the world, her trips took her to Israel, Switzerland, Norway, Panama Canal and Alaska to name a few. She enjoyed every trip and always looked forward to the next.

Those thankful for having shared in Kay's life include her three nieces, Thea Oppedal, Nona Hubbard, Denise (Dan) Johnson; two nephews, Scott Green, Stuart (Laurie) Green; many great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews and great-great-great nieces and nephews.

Kay Engstrom was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Marlys Heide, Bev (Chuck) Green; and one nephew, Curtis Heide.

