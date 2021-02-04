Katherine Ann Suby

October 16, 1933-January 26, 2021

Katherine Ann Suby passed away January 26th, 2021. She was born on October 16th, 1933 to the parents of Frank and Mary Tickal in Mason City, Iowa. Katherine was united in Holy Matrimony to Dean L. Suby on January 16th, 1953 and blessed with 62 years marriage. God blessed them with 2 sons, Rickey Dean and Randy Lee, and one daughter, Kimberly Kay.

Grand children include Cindy Mills, Dean'na Haines, Nicole Horta, and Lisa Marie Dokken. Also, 10 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. Katherine is survived by her brother Dick Tickal of Mason City.

Katherine worked a few jobs but mostly was a full time housewife. She was also a seamstress, she sewed and make beautiful original clothing. She loved arts and crafts. She also groomed the family's dogs.

Katherine was a big Elvis fan and enjoyed his gospel songs. Her favorite Elvis song was, “How Great Thou Art”.

She was also a big football fan but her favorite team was the Denver Broncos.

Above all, she loved our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Katherine was a beautiful person inside and out and is now surrounded by the love of our Lord.