January 1, 1940-December 26, 2022

THOMPSON-Karolyn Jane Flatrud, age 82 of Thompson died on Monday, December 26, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa.

A funeral service for Karolyn will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 30, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 183 2nd Ave. E. in Thompson with Elizabeth Carr, pastoral intern, officiating.

Visitation for Karolyn will be from 9:00 to 11:00 at the church on Friday.

Burial will take place at a later date in Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson.

Karolyn Jane (Mathews) Flatrud was born on January 1, 1940 in rural Leland, Iowa, the daughter of Martel and Agnes (Charlson) Mathews. She was baptized and confirmed at Winnebago Lutheran Church, and graduated from Lake Mills High School with the Class of 1957.

On November 28, 1959, Karolyn was united in marriage with Roger Flatrud at Winnebago Lutheran Church, and the couple was blessed with two children: Mark and Joan. They made their home in Thompson, Iowa where Karolyn was the friendly face at the Thompson Post Office for 30 years.

Karolyn enjoyed taking trips to the casino with her best friend Sharon, caring for her grandpuppies Duke, Stella & Maggie, and she will be remembered for making the best chocolate chip cookies!!

Her survivors include her son Mark Flatrud of Thompson, IA and daughter Joan (Scott) Flugum of Lake Mills, IA; four grandchildren, Marisa Koppen, Brad Koppen, Brandon Flugum (fiancée Angela Strait), and Lucas (Jennifer) Flugum; and nine great-grandchildren, Londyn & Toryn Bell, Cooper & Lance Koppen, McKenzie Flugum, Brielle & Jaelynn Fox, and Cruz & Kingston Flugum. She is also survived by a brother Ronnie (Carol) Mathews of Leland, IA; a sister Verlaine Swingen of Britt, IA; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Skip and Diana Gallagher of Palatine, IL, Dick and Marilyn Houck of Plymouth, MN, and Betty Daher of Crystal, MN; as well as many extended relatives and a host of friends.

Karolyn is preceded in death by her parents Martel and Agnes Mathews; husband Roger Flatrud; mother-in-law Edna Seim; a brother Arlo Mathews; and two brothers-in-law, Gussie Swingen and Thomas Daher.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-592-0221