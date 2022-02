CLEAR LAKE-Karleda F. Hayungs, 82, of Clear Lake, IA, most recently a resident of the Oakwood Manor Care Center, died, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient, Mason City, IA. Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Clear Lake Christ Church, Hwy. 18 West, Clear Lake. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until the time of the service on the 26th at the church. Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA. is handling funeral arrangements.