Karla Ann Dietrich

February 20, 1951-June 10, 2023

MANLY-Karla Ann Dietrich, born on February 20, 1951, was the first child of Wayne Harold Dietrich and Clarice Blanche Narveson. She was named after all four of her grandparents: her paternal grandparents Carl and Anna (Wemkem) Dietrich, and maternal grandparents Carl and Anna (Myre) Narveson, thus Karla Ann. Karla passed away on June 10, 2023.

Karla married her high-school sweetheart Doug Brink on August 30, 1975. From this marriage two children were born, Jessica Dietrich Brink and Shane Douglas Brink.

Karla was a strong independent woman, remarkably perceptive, emotionally intelligent and possessed an innate wisdom about people. “The mom,” she was a lover of all creatures great and small, she welcomed all comers, always making sure they were loyally fed and cared for. Karla was honest, kind and direct with no political filter. She provided straightforward caring feedback grounded in common sense. Karla lived her life empowering others even when supporting their interest and needs ran counter to her own.

A lover of chocolate, her favorite color was black, she enjoyed the aroma of a spring rain, mowed hay, burning leaves or a fragrant flower. May she rest in well-deserved peace.

Karla is survived by her husband Doug, her daughter Jessica (Jeremy) Jewell (their two sons Wayne and Emmett), her son Shane (Jes Corkill) Brink, and her two brothers Brad (Tresa) Dietrich and Junior (Belinda) Dietrich.

At Karla's request there will be no funeral. A celebration of Karla's life will be held at the Manly, Iowa American Legion on Sunday, June 25 from 3-5 PM

