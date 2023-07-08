Karl Schaper
January 10, 1931-June 22, 2023
NORA SPRINGS-Karl Heinz Schaper, 92, of Nora Springs, died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Mercy One North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023 at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 101 N. Hawkeye, Nora Springs, with Pastor Joel Nye officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Sheckler Colonial Chapel 114 N Hawkeye Ave, Nora Springs 641-749-2210 ColonialChapels.com