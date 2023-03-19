Karen Rae Franzen

October 22, 1953-March 15, 2023

MASON CITY-Karen Rae Franzen, 69, of Mason City, Iowa, passed away March 15, 2023, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

Memorial contributions may be dedicated in Karen's honor to the Mason City Humane Society, 2700 South Birch Drive, Mason City or the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum, 303 2nd St. SE, Mason City.

Karen was born October 22, 1953, in Mason City, to Alfred and Betty (Sonnicken) Franzen. She graduated in 1972 from Mason City High School. In 1975 she became an RN, graduating from NIACC's ADN program. She continued her education, eventually becoming a Nurse Practitioner in 1986.

Karen's 25 year nursing career included 12 years as an RN at the University of Minnesota and Regional Kidney Disease Program in Minneapolis. In her 13 years as a Nurse Practitioner, she managed the care of dialysis patients throughout the twin cities metro area. Karen loved working. Unfortunately her career was cut short due to illness, eventually leading to disability.

In 2001, she returned to Mason City to be closer to her mom. They shared an exceptionally close and loving relationship. Karen loved her Shih Tzus (Gracie, Lizzie, and Evie), reading, being active, music, pottery, and traveling; especially up north to tropical beaches. In 2003 she took a pottery class at MacNider Museum and became a mud worker. She enjoyed the camaraderie and the creativity this brought into her life. She gave most pieces away, but also sold them at the museum gift shop. Many of her handbuilt pieces were accepted into various shows at the museum.

She was a Reiki Master/ Teacher, completed three levels of healing touch and studied multiple other energy modalities. Her healing hands helped many, including herself, her mom, her dogs, friends, and patients.

Karen hosted a weekly meditation group in her home for 16 years. This ritual enriched the lives of many; friends, acquaintances and strangers were all welcome. Many friendships were made and strengthened.

Karen is survived by her mother, Betty; siblings, Nancy Hayes of Iowa City and Lane Franzen of Rochester, Minnesota; beloved Shih Tzu, Evie; former husband, Henry Torres; and nephews, Pete (Amy), Joe (Molly), Dan Henderson and their families.

Karen was preceded in death by her father, Alfred; maternal and paternal grandparents, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.