Karen R. Vaage
(1941 - 2020)
Karen R. Vaage, 78, of Mason City, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, after spending several days surrounded by loving family and friends at MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa Inpatient Unit.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, with Rev. Dr. Patrick Hall officiating. A livestream of the service will also be available on Major Erickson's Facebook Page. Please bring a lawn chair to the graveside service if you plan on attending.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to KCMR Radio or the Hospice of North Iowa.
Her family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Touched by an Angel in Mason City for their wonderful care of Karen during her illness and to the staff of the North Iowa Hospice for her end-of-life care.
Karen was born September 19, 1941, in Mason City, the daughter of Michael and Oval (Scobee) Stossivich. She attended school in Mason City. Karen married LaVern Vaage June 7, 1958.
Karen worked at the North Iowa Medical Center, Co-Mo Photo Company, and later as Program Director for KCMR Radio. Karen lived out her faith through a variety of activities. She was a very active member of the Mason City Christian Women's Club, a Sunday school teacher, a volunteer at the Homestead of Mason City, and a trained hospice volunteer. She brought many to Christ by sharing her faith on mission trips and through mentoring and counseling. Karen loved taking pictures, organizing family reunions, and creating family genealogy and memory books. She also loved spending time with her sons, grandchildren, and sisters.
Karen is survived by her husband, LaVern Vaage of Mason City; son, Jeff (Beth) Vaage of Pleasant Hill; daughter-in-law Deann Vaage of Milford; grandchildren, Jonathan (Michea), Christopher, and Erik (Jessica) Vaage; Erin and Andrea (Kipp Paulsen) Vaage; siblings, Keith (Clarice) Harriott of Lakeland, Florida and Stephen Daughtery of Sioux City; sister-in-law, Donna (Larry) Vaage Nelson; brother-in-law, Larry (Shirley) Vaage; and many nieces and nephews.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, son Rev. Robert Vaage, several siblings, and other extended family members.
