Karen R. Vaage

(1941 - 2020)

Karen R. Vaage, 78, of Mason City, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, after spending several days surrounded by loving family and friends at MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa Inpatient Unit.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, with Rev. Dr. Patrick Hall officiating. A livestream of the service will also be available on Major Erickson's Facebook Page. Please bring a lawn chair to the graveside service if you plan on attending.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to KCMR Radio or the Hospice of North Iowa.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Her family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Touched by an Angel in Mason City for their wonderful care of Karen during her illness and to the staff of the North Iowa Hospice for her end-of-life care.

Karen was born September 19, 1941, in Mason City, the daughter of Michael and Oval (Scobee) Stossivich. She attended school in Mason City. Karen married LaVern Vaage June 7, 1958.