Karen R. Boehnke
September 14, 1937 - April 13, 2021
CLEAR LAKE – Karen R. Boehnke, 83, of Clear Lake passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Unit in Mason City.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, April 17, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church east of Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church.
Memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Karen Rae Boehnke, the daughter of Herman and Dorothy (Hood) Legler, was born September 14, 1937 in Mason City. She graduated from Mason City High School in 1955. On March 1, 1969 she was married to Robert Boehnke at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Mason City. They lived on a farm northeast of Garner where they farmed and raised their daughter, Laurie. Karen also owned and operated a beauty shop in Mason City for several years. In 1990 they moved to Clear Lake. Karen and Robert loved traveling together especially trips to Leavenworth, Washington, and spending part of their winters in Fort Myers, Florida. Karen enjoyed many weekend trips to Harris, MN to visit Laurie, Randy and their family.
She was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church.
Karen is survived by her daughter, Laurie (Randy) Garnas of Harris, MN; three grandchildren, Renee (Justin) Forde of Argusville, ND, Ryan (Holly) Ruter of Clear Lake and Shanell Ruter of Whitesboro, TX; five great-grandchildren, Ashlynn, Hayden and Hudson Forde, and Bentley and Kora Ruter; two sisters, Vicki (Wendell) Corey of Mason City and Ginny (Ron) Terlisner of Mason City; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Philip (Sharon) Boehnke of Garner, Mark (Roseanne) Boehnke of Garner, Dale (Annette) Boehnke of McKinney, TX and Ruth (Carl) Chiko of Vancouver, Canada; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert, April 9, 2012; sister, Dixie Bauck; and nephew, Kim Terlisner. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com
