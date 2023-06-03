Karen Marie Levis

April 21, 1945-May 31, 2023

MASON CITY-Karen Marie Levis, 78, of Mason City, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Epiphany Parish - St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th St SE, Mason City with Rev. Jake Dunne officiating. Burial will be held in Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Monday, June 5, 2023 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA, with a Vigil Service beginning at 6:30 pm.

Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Karen's name to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.

Karen was born April 21, 1945, the daughter of Ralph and Ella (Behm) Gratias. Karen grew up in Mason City, graduating from Mason City High School in 1963. Karen then attended LaJames College of Cosmetology in Mason City, and in 1964, started a near 60-year career as a hair stylist.

In 1976 Karen opened Karen's Hair Care, touching the lives of dozens of hair stylists and countless clients who visited the salon to get their hair done, and connect with dear friends. Karen worked tirelessly, with great passion, commitment and excellence to serve her customers, many of whom became her closest friends over her many decades of service. Whether a customer worked with Karen directly or with any other stylist, Karen greeted everyone with a warm smile and made all feel welcome. After selling Karen's Hair Care in 2017, she continued to work independently, refusing to retire as she truly loved all clients she served, and worked until her final week of life in May 2023.

Family was especially important to Karen. She was very proud of her children and grandchildren. Karen's hobbies include the people in her life (family, friends, and everyone she interacted with), and gardening. Karen was also well known as an exceptional cook among friends and family.

Those left to cherish memories of Karen are her two children: Lori (David) Yung of Apple Valley, Minnesota; and Chad (Patricia) Levis of Minneapolis, Minnesota; six grandchildren: Abigail Yung, Emily Yung, Andrew Yung, Elizabeth Yung, Julia Levis and Sophia Levis; sister Mary Lou Blake; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and great friends.

Karen is preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, James Levis; her parents Ralph Gratias Sr. and Ella Gratias; brothers Gerald Gratias and Ralph Gratias, Jr.; and special friend and her partner of nine years, Ted Bair.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372