Karen Marie Levis

May 31, 2023

MASON CITY-Karen Marie Levis, 78, of Mason City, IA, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Epiphany Parish - St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 Fifth St SE, Mason City, with Rev. Jake Dunne officiating. Burial will be held in Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 Third St NE Mason City, Iowa, with a Vigil Service beginning at 6:30pm.