Karen Lou Askeland

January 18, 1939-November 14, 2021

BUFFALO CENTER-In light of current conditions, the service will be limited to immediate family. The memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wed., Nov. 17, 2021 and will be livestreamed on Oakcrest Funeral Services' facebook page.

Karen Lou Askeland was born on January 18, 1939, in Forest City, Iowa, to Vernon and Opal (Beckjordan) Mathews. She graduated from Thompson High School (1957), and married Koreen Askeland in Thompson, Iowa, on April 20, 1958. They farmed and raised a family near Buffalo Center, where they retired.

A faithful follower of Christ, Karen was an active member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Thompson, Iowa. She was a great wife, mother & grandmother; a skilled bowler, seamstress, & gardener; a caring neighbor & community leader; a good friend.

Karen died surrounded by her family on Sunday morning, November, 14, 2021. She is survived by her husband and 4 daughters, 3 sons-in-law, 13 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 6 sisters, and a large extended family. Online condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com