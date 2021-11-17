Karen Lou Askeland
January 18, 1939-November 14, 2021
BUFFALO CENTER-In light of current conditions, the service will be limited to immediate family. The memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wed., Nov. 17, 2021 and will be livestreamed on Oakcrest Funeral Services' facebook page.
Karen Lou Askeland was born on January 18, 1939, in Forest City, Iowa, to Vernon and Opal (Beckjordan) Mathews. She graduated from Thompson High School (1957), and married Koreen Askeland in Thompson, Iowa, on April 20, 1958. They farmed and raised a family near Buffalo Center, where they retired.
A faithful follower of Christ, Karen was an active member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Thompson, Iowa. She was a great wife, mother & grandmother; a skilled bowler, seamstress, & gardener; a caring neighbor & community leader; a good friend.
Karen died surrounded by her family on Sunday morning, November, 14, 2021. She is survived by her husband and 4 daughters, 3 sons-in-law, 13 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 6 sisters, and a large extended family. Online condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.