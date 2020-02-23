Karen L. Crawford

Karen had a life long love of animals and especially the companionship of her dogs. Karen relished any opportunity to attend any and all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren's activities no matter what the occasion. She truly was their number one cheerleader in all they did. In her earlier years of motherhood she was a Cub Scout Leader for Rodney and Darin's pack. She had also been very active in the St. John Lutheran Church in Belmond serving on the church council and in other roles including teaching Sunday School for many years. In more recent times she enjoyed her church family at the Belmond UCC Church where she was also active in various ways. She also was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan and loved her Green Bay Packers.