August 20, 1943-February 20, 2020
BELMOND -- Karen L. Crawford, 76. of Belmond, IA, passed away peacefully, Thursday, February 20, 2020, at her home in Belmond, IA. Funeral services will be 10 AM, Monday, at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st ST. S.E, Belmond, IA. Pastor David Boogerd will be officiating. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-5 PM, at the Andrews Funeral Home, 516 1st St. S.E, Belmond, IA, and will continue one hour prior to the funeral at church Monday. Those wishing to express their sympathies through a memorial or card in Karen's name may direct them to the Belmond UCC Church, to the family, or to the donor's choice.
Karen Lynn Watkins, the daughter of Harold and Viola (Vestweber) Watkins, born on August 20, 1943, at the Belmond Hospital. As a young child she moved with her family to a farm near Lime Springs, IA, where Harold and Viola farmed and raised Karen and her sister, Carol for a time. Karen began her education in country school near their family farm. The Watkins family returned to the Belmond area after a few years and Karen completed her education at Belmond Community School, graduating from Belmond High School in the Class of 1961.
Karen was united in marriage to Allen Meints on September 10, 1961. Their union was blessed with two sons, Rodney and Darin.The couple made their home in Belmond. They were eventually divorced in 1986.
Karen later married David W. Crawford, at the Little Brown Church, Nashua, IA, on July 3, 1988. Following their marriage the couple honey-mooned in Minnesota commencing a mutual love for the outdoors, fishing and camping for all the remaining years of their life journey together. The couple and their families shared many adventures and countless memories at their permanent campsites on German Lake in Minnesota and at Rocky Creek Campground in Crystal lake, IA. Karen loved to fish and was very proficient and landed a few trophies of her own. Following a day on the water it was back to the camp site for one of "Grandma Karen's Fires!" and she would often state.
Karen was employed in a variety of occupations throughout her life including times of employment at Super America in Belmond working for Bob Cook and later as the assistant manager at the station, had worked at Eaton Corp. was a cook at the Belmond Schools, Belmond Hospital, and was a "Plotter" in the mapping division of Farm & Home Publishing in Belmond. Her other endeavors included supervising a bean walking crew for a number of years and owning and operating her own craft and woodworking shop out of her home. She was very creative and enjoyed, meticulously handcrafting many one of a kind items. Her intuitive mind and knack for designing things spilled over into her making many clothes for her grandkids, Indian costumes for family members for 'the girls" camping excursions, and of course special log cabins for her pet raccoons "Reggie" and "Ringo".
Karen had a life long love of animals and especially the companionship of her dogs. Karen relished any opportunity to attend any and all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren's activities no matter what the occasion. She truly was their number one cheerleader in all they did. In her earlier years of motherhood she was a Cub Scout Leader for Rodney and Darin's pack. She had also been very active in the St. John Lutheran Church in Belmond serving on the church council and in other roles including teaching Sunday School for many years. In more recent times she enjoyed her church family at the Belmond UCC Church where she was also active in various ways. She also was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan and loved her Green Bay Packers.
Those who had the opportunity to cross in her live foot steps will reflect on Karen's many self defining characteristics made her the wonderful being that she was including being a bit cantankerous, straight shooter, forthright in her ways, and full boundless devotion and of love for her family
Her memory will burn brightly in the hearts and minds of her sons: Rodney (Lisa) Meints, Belmond, IA, and Darin (Lori) Meints, Goodell, IA; step-sons Jeffrey (Lona) Crawford, Belmond, IA, Marc (Carolyn) Crawford, Janesville, MNA, Matthew (Brandy) Crawford, Belmond, IA; and step-daughter Ann Campbell, Norwalk, IA; a sister Carol Smith, Belmond, IA; grandchildren: Merissa, (BJ) Wagner, Austin (Wendy) Meints, Taylor and Nicholas Meints, Jess Meints, and Stephanie (Justin) Fournier, step-grandchildren: Madison, Abbigail and Aliviah Crawford; Lauren and Drew Crawford; Carson Crawford and Jackson Campbell and a great grandson Liam Fournier; also surviving are David's siblings George Jr. (Pat) Crawford, Milton, IA, and Jon (Diane) Crawford, Belmond, IA and their families.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Viola, husband David Crawford, grandson Benjamin Meints, and brother-in-law, Alvie Smith. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474.
