January 11, 1938-December 2, 2022

Karen Giesen Gorman, age 84, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2022, in Ogden, Utah.

Karen was born on January 11, 1938, in Mason City, Iowa to Margaret and Donald Giesen. After Karen graduated from Mason City Junior College in 1958, she went on to receive degrees from the University of Iowa, University of Bridgeport, and Fordham University. Much of Karen’s professional career was spent as a teacher and social worker/family therapist.

Karen will be remembered for her love and skill with horses, her work with court-referred adolescent boys, and her love of travel, outdoor adventure, painting, and writing. As an artist she received awards and sold many of her acrylics and watercolor paintings. She published Watermelon and Wool, a collection of her paintings, essays, and short stories. At midlife, Karen discovered Zen meditation which she continued to practice throughout her life, along with continuing her devotion to her Catholic roots.

Karen was predeceased by her husband Thomas Gorman, her parents Donald and Margaret Giesen, and her sisters Ann Zeleznock and Jean Vajgert. She is survived by her children James Gorman and Jennifer Pinkas, their spouses, and her five grandchildren.