Karen E. Bretey

July 25, 1938-November 19, 2022

URBANDALE-Karen E. Bretey, age 84, of Urbandale died peacefully on November 19, 2022 surrounded by family. Karen was born to parents Carl and Nellie Meyer of Denison, Iowa on July 25, 1938. She was one of 6 children and the oldest of 3 daughters. She grew up on a farm near Denison. After graduating from Denison High School she worked at Mutual of Omaha in Omaha, NE.

Karen married her high school sweetheart, Gerald, on July 12, 1958 and they became parents to 3 children. They eventually became owners of radio stations in Mason City, until selling them in 1990. From 1998 - 2020, they owned a livestock feeding business, During Gerald's broadcasting career they lived in Ames, Waterloo, Fort Dodge, Cedar Rapids, Kenosha, WI and Yankton, SD. They moved to Clive, IA in 1999 and have lived in Deerfield Retirement Community since 2017.

Karen was a stay at home mother until her youngest child left for college and then she assumed the role of Office Manager for their Radio Stations in Mason City.

She was very active in church and school organizations often serving as President or a Board member and spent a lot of time volunteering at hospitals in Cedar Rapids, Mason City and Kenosha, WI.

Karen was a very devoted and loving mother; always putting the needs of her children before her own. She doted on her grandchildren and spent countless hours attending baseball games and any other activities they were involved in.

Survivors include Gerald, sons Scott (Charo), Edina, MN; Steve (Robin), Mason City, IA; daughter Stacie Palmer (Austin), West Des Moines, IA; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Also brothers Richard Meyer, Denison; Robert Meyer, Hot Springs, AK; John Meyer, Council Bluffs and sister Annie Kroll, Charter Oak.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022 from 10:00-11:00 am with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 am at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, 8201 Hickman Rd., Urbandale, Iowa.