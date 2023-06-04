Karen Ann White

September 27, 1936-May 31, 2023

MASON CITY-Karen Ann White, 86, of Mason City, IA, passed away May 31, 2023 at the Rehabilitation Center in Belmond, IA after a battle with Alzheimer's.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am, Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 North Adams Avenue, Mason City, IA 50401. Visitation will be held one hour prior to mass. Burial will take place at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.

Karen was born September 27, 1936, in Mason City, IA daughter of Cedrick and Lucille (Chute) Connelly. She began working part-time for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company while she attended St. Joseph High School. Following her graduation, she began working for them full time. She quickly made her way to the position of supervisor and those that worked with her had a great deal of love and respect for her. She later retired from the company in 1986 after 32 years of service. Karen was united in marriage to Bernard “Larry” White December 28, 1957. Larry passed away on August 28, 1986. Karen came out of retirement to work for the Crisis Intervention Service in Mason City as their office manager. She devoted her time there for over 27 years. Years after Larry passed away, she enjoyed traveling with her devoted companion, Kaye Young, until his passing in March of 2013.

Karen loved playing cards with the gals a couple times a month, was an avid reader and fitness enthusiast. She would dedicate time everyday walking or going to the Ironhouse Gym. She and Kaye enjoyed many winters in Mazatlan, Mexico. She was a member of Epiphany Parish as well as Al-Anon and the Telephone Pioneers. Faith was a large part of her life; she dedicated much of her time to ministries of the church until her memory declined.

Karen is survived by her sons, Michael (Ann) White of Fitchburg, WI, and Patrick (Darla) White of Meservey, IA; grandchildren, Kristine (Curt) Fangman, of Center Point, IA, Daniel (Jenny Sippola) White, of Madison, WI, Michelle (Dallas) Schmitt, of Fall River, WI, Elizabeth White, of Fitchburg, Christine (Mike) Sandry, of Meservey, Jordan (Megan) White, of Meservey; great-grandchildren, Eric and Rachel Sandry, Emmalyn and Cooper Schmitt, Austin and Brooklyn Fistler; and many beloved nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family.

Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; special friend, Kaye; parents, Cedrick and Lucille; sisters, Phyllis Hugeback and Judy (Jerry) Birdsall; as well as a niece and nephew.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Crisis Intervention Service, Mason City, St. Croix Hospice, Humboldt, IA or Epiphany Parish.

