Karen Ann (Gray) Sprenger
December 6, 1939 - August 16, 2019
Karen Ann (Gray) Sprenger, 79, died Friday August 16, 2019, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake, IA.
A Memorial service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 5:30 pm at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N 4th St. Clear Lake, IA, 50428.
Visitation is one hour prior at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel.
Karen was born on December 6, 1939, in Norway, Michigan, to the parents of Fernley Gray and Florence (Erspamer) Dubey. She graduated from Iron Mountain Michigan High School where she enjoyed performing as a majorette. Karen earned a degree in Medical Transcription from Northeast Iowa Community College. She was very proud to have completed college with a 3.982 GPA. At one point Karen loved breeding AKC German Shepherds and some small breed dogs, and she also enjoyed raising their puppies.
Karen was a huge NFL Packers fan, and enjoyed recording and re-watching all the games. She loved listening to big voiced artists such as Barbra Streisand, Josh Groban, Celine Dion, and Andrea Bocelli. For her generation she was well-versed in modern technology and computers, and enjoyed teaching others.
Family was a big part of Karen's life, and had a way of making every family member feel special and loved.
Karen is survived by her daughter Katherine (Kathie) Vrieze, son-in-law Dennis Vrieze, favorite grandson: Joshua Smith, favorite granddaughter: Sarah (Scott) Lester, Great-grandchildren “the babies”: Kennedy Ann, Grayson Michael, and Violet Kay and one sister: Mary Buner of Muskegon, MI.
Karen is preceded in death by her parents: Fernley Gray, Florence (Erspamer) Dubey, Step-father: Art Dubey, brother: Gordon Gray, sister: Kathleen Sartori.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel. 101 N 4th St Clear Lake, IA. 641-357-2194. ColonialChapels.com
