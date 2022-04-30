Kaitlin Marie Bergan

Kaitlin Marie Bergan, 27, of Memphis, TN passed away on April 27, 2022 in Johnson County, Iowa where she previously resided.

Mass will be held 10:30a.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Epiphany Parish-Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 North Adams, Mason City. She will be buried at Ridgewood Cemetery in North Liberty.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00pm on Monday, May 2, at the Columbia Club, 551 South Taft, Mason City.

She was born, October 30, 1994 in Mason City, to Scott and Lorena Bergan and was a paramedic firefighter in Memphis, TN.