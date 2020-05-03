× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 24, 1930-April 25, 2020

Kai L. Smed, 90, of Mason City, died on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Health Center.

Kai was born on April 24, 1930 in Silkeborg, Denmark. He came to the United States with his twin brother Frank when they were 20 years old. His uncle, already living in this country, sponsored them and in return, they worked on his farm in southern Minnesota before coming to Mason City to work at the J.E. Decker meat packing company. Kai continued to work for Decker/Armour for 42 years, relocating to Portland, Oregon in the 70's and then back again to Mason City when the new plant opened.

Once a citizen of the US, Kai served his adopted country in the Korean War as a part of the US Army and was honorably discharged in November 1953. He took great pride in his service which included multiple medals and citations.

Kai loved taking the family on summer vacations each year, throughout the US and Europe, extoling the virtue of experience and broadening the mind. He also had a love for fishing and took many trips to Minnesota and Canada with family and friends over the years.