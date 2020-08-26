Kacey C. Vaughan

Kacey Clay Vaughan, 40, who resided in Ankeny, Iowa, was born June 9, 1980 in Laramie, Wyoming to Donald and Jackie Vaughan. He graduated from Mason City High School in the class of 1999. He also attended elementary school in Laramie, Wyoming and Overton, Nevada. He enjoyed riding horses on the family farm, roping and 4-H. He was involved in spending time with his family and his ‘very well fed' cat, Cowboy, camping, fishing and being outdoors. Kacey was involved in many rodeos and competitions – he has many ‘All-around' belt buckles which he was very proud. Kacey had a huge sense of humor and enjoyed making others around him laugh. His taste of music ranged from rap to country. Kacey had a big heart for others, as he was known to make flower arrangements and pass them out to random strangers just to make their day a little brighter as he did ours. A recent quote from his Facebook sums up our beloved Kacey “I love horses and rap. I am more of a cowboy. Love it!!!” Every morning he would call his 92 year old Grandmother in Texas and the first thing he always said was ‘Hello beautiful'. He was always very close to Maw and loved visiting her whenever possible and talking to her daily. She taught him to play Dominos and he would then teach anyone around! Kacey volunteered for many years at the Jester Park Equestrian Center and prior to Covid-19 worked at the Best Western in Ankeny. He enjoyed attending church and attended St. John's Episcopal Church in Mason City whenever he was home. He was an acolyte growing up and loved St. Johns.