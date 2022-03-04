Justin A. Anderson

VENTURA- Justin A. Anderson, 38, of Ventura died Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

Funeral Services will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Surf Ballroom, 460 N Shore Dr, Clear Lake. He will be buried at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.

The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Surf.

Memorials may be directed to Above and Beyond Cancer or the Hope Lodge.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, IA 50428. (641) 357-2193. ColonialChapels.com