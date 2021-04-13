June Maxine Ransom
June 7, 1923 - April 11, 2021
VENTURA- June Maxine Ransom, 97 of Ventura, died Sunday, April 11, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.
Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N. Clear Lake.
Family suggests memorial contributions to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice or to the Ventura Protective Association.
June was born June 7, 1923, the daughter of Paul and Alta (Nielsen) Matzen and grew up on a farm outside of Mason City. She attended country school through 8th grade and graduated from Mason City High School in 1941.
On September 6, 1942, June married Francis Keith Ransom, and they were married 76 years before his passing on March 28, 2019. Together they had five children: Gary Ransom, Nancy (Ken Wilhelm) Gerardi, Duane Ransom, Julie (Gary) Holloway and Doug Ransom. Also left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren, David (Debbie) Gerardi, Sara (Keith) Wallace, Amanda (Steve) Kellett, Shane (Allena) Holloway and Delishia (Matt) Williams; great-grandchildren, Jake and Harper Gerardi, Houston Barlow, Lindsay (Levi) Pankey, Keith (Sierra) Kellett, Craig Kellett, Keenan and Kaleb Holloway, and Desi and Irie Williams; great-great-grandsons, Ransom and Rhett Pankey and Ambrose Kellett; step-granddaughters, Lori (Mike) Griffin, Shari (Josh Modglin) Deranja; step-great-grandchildren, Olivia, Mitch and Clark Griffin, Carly and Remey Deranja and Brady Modglin; sister-in-law, Ruth Norris; and many wonderful nephews and nieces from the families of Marjorie and Donald Walls, Paul Matzen Jr., Donald and Lucille Ransom, Lois and Lynn Hubbard and Chuck and Ruth Norris.
June always managed to bring in extra income in addition to raising five children. She baked pies, clerked at a grocery store and published an ad sheet for Ventura merchants, but in 1968 began a 30-year career as a Ventura High School cook. She enjoyed her coworkers, teachers, administrators, support staff and the students she came to know. She could tell you if they were “good eaters” or polite. She also enjoyed playing cards; especially bridge, and met many good friends over a card table. Earlier in life she enjoyed golf, snowmobiling, bowling and always dancing.
June and Keith were fortunate to travel to Hawaii, several Caribbean Islands and toured parts of Europe on a bus trip following the Al Pierson's Band as they played at locations in Germany, Austria and Italy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sons, Gary and Doug; and siblings, Marjorie Walls and Paul Matzen Jr.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
