June Maxine Ransom

June always managed to bring in extra income in addition to raising five children. She baked pies, clerked at a grocery store and published an ad sheet for Ventura merchants, but in 1968 began a 30-year career as a Ventura High School cook. She enjoyed her coworkers, teachers, administrators, support staff and the students she came to know. She could tell you if they were “good eaters” or polite. She also enjoyed playing cards; especially bridge, and met many good friends over a card table. Earlier in life she enjoyed golf, snowmobiling, bowling and always dancing.