June M. Nitcher

June 4, 1936 - April 6, 2020

MASON CITY - June M. Nitcher, 83, of Mason City, died on Monday, April 6, 2020, at MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa. Services will be at a later date in the Elmwood - St. Joseph Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

June M. Nitcher was born on June 4, 1936, to parents Oscar and Mabel (Felland) Smeby. She was a 1954 graduate of Hanlontown High School. On February 13, 1955, she was united in marriage to Richard Allen Nitcher. Together they had three children Ricky, Debra and Kevin.

June is survived by grandchildren: Kevin II of Mason City, Kameron of Oelwein, Kyle of Mason City; great grandchildren: Tyler, Ava, Karson, Amora, Aerilynn; sister JoAnn Harle.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Richard; children: Ricky, Debra, Kevin; sisters Oscella Ruby, Eileen Eystad; Parents: Oscar and Mabel.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

