June 26, 1923-May 14, 2020
MASON CITY -- June M. Fredrickson, 96, of Mason City, passed away peacefully at home on May 14, 2020 with her family at her side. The memorial celebration of life will be postponed TBD. She will rest with her husband at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City, Iowa. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
June Maxine Fredrickson was born in Rock Falls, Iowa to William E. and Gladys Tibbits on June 26, 1923.
June married the love of her life, Kneeland B. Fredrickson on May 17, 1944. They were married 65 years until his death on January 4, 2009.
Junie loved singing and dancing at her family gatherings and fishing bullheads in the local rivers and lakes. Her favorite place to fish was “up north” on Minnesota lakes with friends and family. She was known to many for her love of Bingo and occasional trip to the casino to play nickel slots with her sister Betty Lane. She kept a yodel in heart and was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
June was a beloved Mother, Wife, Sister, Daughter, Great/Grandmother, Aunt and Friend. June is survived by her four children, Terry N. Fredrickson, Kenneth D. Fredrickson, Lori L. Nessler and Martin D. Fredrickson. She is lovingly remembered by her four grandchildren, Sean J. Gage and Kaci L. Nessler (children of Lori and Ray Nessler), Tifni J. Lee (daughter of Terry and Vickie Fredrickson) and Lauren M. Kanoy (daughter of Martin and Grace Fredrickson). Great Grandma was the most fun grandma to Taylor J. Lee and Brittni E. Lee (daughters of Tifni and Andrew Lee) and James D. and Charlee A. Kanoy (children of Lauren and Chris Kanoy).
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.