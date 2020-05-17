June M. Fredrickson
June 26, 1923-May 14, 2020

June M. Fredrickson, 96, of Mason City, passed away peacefully at home on May 14, 2020 with her family at her side. The memorial celebration of life will be postponed TBD. She will rest with her husband at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City, Iowa.

June Maxine Fredrickson was born in Rock Falls, Iowa to William E. and Gladys Tibbits on June 26, 1923.

June married the love of her life, Kneeland B. Fredrickson on May 17, 1944. They were married 65 years until his death on January 4, 2009.

Junie loved singing and dancing at her family gatherings and fishing bullheads in the local rivers and lakes. Her favorite place to fish was “up north” on Minnesota lakes with friends and family. She was known to many for her love of Bingo and occasional trip to the casino to play nickel slots with her sister Betty Lane. She kept a yodel in heart and was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

June was a beloved Mother, Wife, Sister, Daughter, Great/Grandmother, Aunt and Friend. June is survived by her four children, Terry N. Fredrickson, Kenneth D. Fredrickson, Lori L. Nessler and Martin D. Fredrickson. She is lovingly remembered by her four grandchildren, Sean J. Gage and Kaci L. Nessler (children of Lori and Ray Nessler), Tifni J. Lee (daughter of Terry and Vickie Fredrickson) and Lauren M. Kanoy (daughter of Martin and Grace Fredrickson). Great Grandma was the most fun grandma to Taylor J. Lee and Brittni E. Lee (daughters of Tifni and Andrew Lee) and James D. and Charlee A. Kanoy (children of Lauren and Chris Kanoy).

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401.

