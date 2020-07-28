June E. Sandvik
(1927-2020)
MASON CITY - June Elizabeth (Quevli) Sandvik, 93, passed away on July 24th, 2020 in Mason City, Iowa, of natural causes. Services will not be held due to Covid-19. Memorials in June's memory can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church 213 N. Pennsylvania Mason City, IA. 50401. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
"June Bug" was born on June 13, 1927 to Anthony and Rozella (Pederson) Quevli in Lakefield, Minnesota.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and was active in many church activities thru the years, always helping out with the annual Lefse making event. She became a resident of Good Shepherd Health Center in 2012.
June married Laverne Stanley Sandvik, "Sandy", on March 11, 1951 in Mason City, Iowa. Together, in 1956, they built their forever home on the corner of N. Carolina Ave. & 12th St. N.E. This home became the home to many over the years. Always putting others before themselves and without hesitation, they also became parents to two young nieces and a nephew, and cared for both sets of their aging parents until their dying day.
As a loving mother and grandmother, it was June's nature to nurture and she instilled her love, appreciation and respect for the earth and all of its beauty into her family and friends. She truly knew how to "stop and smell the roses" every chance she had. Sweet family memories consisted of camping, canoeing and short weekend jaunts to picnic and explore new areas during the summers, snowmobiling during the winters, nature excursions with friends, bird watching, gardening, and taking her grandchildren on drives through the countryside for picnics.
After all is said and done, if you don't know how to make holy water, and you've never heard of the "ole gray mare" then you don't know our Mom and Grandma! Holding all of our precious memories and surrounded by nature, we are forever grateful, thankful, and mindful of your presence in every sunrise and sunset.
Survivors include her sister, Maryanne Northrop; son, Stephen Sandvik and wife Janet; daughters, Teddi Klein, Karen (Query) Squier and husband Bruce, and Jill Query; son-in-law John Hutchens; and daughter-in-law, Sherry (Reynolds) Sandvik; grandchildren, Jason Sandvik, JD Klein, Samantha (Klein) Irvin and husband Jamie, Brandon Harder and wife Barb, Keila (Reynolds) Buffington and husband Andrew, plus six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Laverne "Sandy" Sandvik; sister, Rosalie Moore; sons, Mark Sandvik and Matthew Query; daughter, Jennifer (Sandvik) Hutchens and grandson Tanner Wilson.
Love you forever and ever, Mom and Grandma. "Happy Trails to you, until we meet again."
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
