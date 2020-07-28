× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June E. Sandvik

(1927-2020)

MASON CITY - June Elizabeth (Quevli) Sandvik, 93, passed away on July 24th, 2020 in Mason City, Iowa, of natural causes. Services will not be held due to Covid-19. Memorials in June's memory can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church 213 N. Pennsylvania Mason City, IA. 50401. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

"June Bug" was born on June 13, 1927 to Anthony and Rozella (Pederson) Quevli in Lakefield, Minnesota.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and was active in many church activities thru the years, always helping out with the annual Lefse making event. She became a resident of Good Shepherd Health Center in 2012.

June married Laverne Stanley Sandvik, "Sandy", on March 11, 1951 in Mason City, Iowa. Together, in 1956, they built their forever home on the corner of N. Carolina Ave. & 12th St. N.E. This home became the home to many over the years. Always putting others before themselves and without hesitation, they also became parents to two young nieces and a nephew, and cared for both sets of their aging parents until their dying day.